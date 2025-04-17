Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3,703.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masimo by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masimo by 1,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,604,000 after purchasing an additional 878,587 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Masimo by 8,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $33,716,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

MASI stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

