Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

