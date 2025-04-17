Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.14 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UCB stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

