Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 127,800 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $805,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,737,000 after buying an additional 2,185,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after buying an additional 478,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

