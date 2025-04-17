Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 37,664.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of nCino worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,854.40. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $555,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,769,143.80. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

