Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,152 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

