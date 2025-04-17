Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,024 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DNOW alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DNOW by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNOW by 10.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.64 on Thursday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.21.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. Research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.