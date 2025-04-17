Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,932 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

