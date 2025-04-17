Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Grows By 73.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAAS

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.60 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.33.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.52 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.