Short Interest in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Drops By 77.9%

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FMN opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

