Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declines By 78.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Hengan International Group stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.