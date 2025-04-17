Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Expands By 331.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,294,300 shares, an increase of 331.0% from the March 15th total of 2,388,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102,943.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

LNNGF stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

