Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Expands By 342.6%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 342.6% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

NHYDY stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on NHYDY

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.