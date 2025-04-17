Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Grows By 75.0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

OCCIN stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.52%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

