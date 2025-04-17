Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Decreases By 77.8%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $459.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.97 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

