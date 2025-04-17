SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 SITE Centers 0 7 2 0 2.22

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.35%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 202.06%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and SITE Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.10 -$336.21 million ($0.34) -57.85 SITE Centers $277.47 million 2.21 $265.70 million $9.74 1.20

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -3.54% -2.70% -1.21% SITE Centers 164.10% 34.20% 19.41%

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -270.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.