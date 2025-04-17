Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.47. 13,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned 3.64% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

