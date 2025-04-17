STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of STAG Industrial worth $41,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

