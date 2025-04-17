Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

