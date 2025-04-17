Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Cactus stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Cactus has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cactus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 393,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 535.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 16.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 322,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

