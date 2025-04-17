Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $825.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.11.

KLA Trading Down 5.0 %

KLAC opened at $642.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $699.96 and a 200-day moving average of $692.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

