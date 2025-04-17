Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 160,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 553,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

