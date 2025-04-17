StockNews.com Upgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Hold

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $381,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,219.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

