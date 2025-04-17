StockNews.com Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Strong-Buy

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

SUPN stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.