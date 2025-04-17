Subsea 7 (SUBCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Subsea 7 to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Subsea 7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Barclays raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

