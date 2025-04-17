Summit X LLC Buys 4,630 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.1% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.