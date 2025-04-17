Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,778,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,370,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,442,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,827,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,610,000 after buying an additional 77,876 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

