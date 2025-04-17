Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.92. 16,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 52,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

About Tantalus Systems

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.30 million, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

See Also

