Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.92. 16,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 52,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRID
Tantalus Systems Stock Down 1.0 %
About Tantalus Systems
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tantalus Systems
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.