TD Securities Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$35.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.46. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$33.47. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total transaction of C$273,250.00. Also, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$308,040.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,966 shares of company stock worth $875,571. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

