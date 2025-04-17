TD Securities Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$48.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

TSE AGI opened at C$42.11 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.63 and a 12 month high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.36. The stock has a market cap of C$12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

