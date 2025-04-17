Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $23.81. Team shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 48,951 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Team Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 11,511.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Team in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Team by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Team by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Further Reading

