TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

