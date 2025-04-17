TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.
TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
