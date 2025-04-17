Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 28.9% – Here’s Why

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 3,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Telesis Bio Stock Up 28.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

