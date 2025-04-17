Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
