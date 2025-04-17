Textron (TXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $6.00-6.20 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $95.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

