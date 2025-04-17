The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Down 77.9% in March

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Gym Group Price Performance

Shares of GYYMF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

