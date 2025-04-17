The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Down 77.9% in March

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Gym Group Price Performance
Shares of GYYMF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.
About The Gym Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gym Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.