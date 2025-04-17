The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

