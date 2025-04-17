THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,369,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

NYSE THO opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

