Top Technology Stocks To Watch Now – April 15th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies that focus on the development, creation, and distribution of technological products and services. These companies typically operate in sectors such as software, hardware, telecommunications, and semiconductors, often experiencing rapid innovation and growth as well as heightened market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. 153,269,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,511,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.50. 28,830,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,846,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.99. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,544,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $624.88 and a 200-day moving average of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

