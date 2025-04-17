Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Towngas Smart Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

