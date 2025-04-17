Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.12 and last traded at $87.34. Approximately 4,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.46.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

