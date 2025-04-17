Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trainline Stock Performance
TNLIF stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.
Trainline Company Profile
