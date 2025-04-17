Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Stock Performance

TNLIF stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

