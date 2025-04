Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) vs. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.66% -5.00% -4.44% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Travis Perkins”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $46.61 million 0.27 $720,000.00 ($0.36) -10.08 Travis Perkins $6.05 billion 0.27 $47.39 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Travis Perkins has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Travis Perkins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 0.00 Travis Perkins 0 0 0 2 4.00

Summary

Travis Perkins beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

