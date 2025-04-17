Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Tronox worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

