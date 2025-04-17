Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.65. 353,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 67,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

