U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $108.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,886,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

