UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

View Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Southern Copper has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Southern Copper by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.