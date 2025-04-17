United Bankshares (UBSI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect United Bankshares to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $279.02 million for the quarter.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

