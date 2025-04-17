Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,504,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Universal Display by 753.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 187,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,806,000 after buying an additional 101,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.