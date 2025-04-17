Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.86. 2,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($7.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

